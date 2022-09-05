21 deaths reported following south-west China earthquake

China’s state media says at least 21 people have been killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the south-western province of Sichuan.
The quake triggered landslides and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a Covid-19 lockdown.
The temblor struck a mountainous area in Luding county shortly after noon on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.