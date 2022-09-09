Search

09 Sept 2022

US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 9:55 AM

A US federal grand jury is reportedly seeking information about Donald Trump’s Save America leadership Political Action Committee (PAC) as investigations into the former American president continue to expand.

ABC News reported that subpoenas issued in recent weeks have asked recipients about the PAC’s formation, its fundraising activities and its spending.

Mr Trump is now the subject of numerous ongoing federal and state investigations, including several probing his role in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol building, his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and how thousands of government records – including documents with highly classified markings – ended up at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

The former president aggressively fundraised following the 2020 election, capitalising on his supporters’ anger about his defeat by Joe Biden and their refusal to accept it.

During its hearings, the US house committee investigating the January 6 attack said Mr Trump’s fundraising machine had collected some 250 million dollars (£217 million) from his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the election, mostly in small-dollar donations from Americans.

One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the January 6 insurrection.

“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off,” representative Zoe Lofgren said of these efforts.

No credible evidence has emerged to support Mr Trump’s claims that the election was marred by mass fraud.

Numerous state and local elections officials, including Mr Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, have also rejected such claims.

Mr Trump’s PAC – which he has used to pay for his post-presidential rallies, other travel, legal bills and even the portraits of him and the former first lady that will one day hang in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery – has raised millions since its creation.

It ended in July with just under 100 million dollars (£87 million) cash-on-hand, according to US government filings.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media