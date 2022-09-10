Search

10 Sept 2022

Multiple people dead after freight and passenger trains collide in Croatia

10 Sept 2022 4:19 AM

At least three people were dead and 11 more injured after a passenger train and a freight train collided in central Croatia.

The collision happened around 9.30pm (8.30pm BST) near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia’s border with Bosnia, police said in a statement.

“The impact was huge,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to the scene with other government officials.

Mr Plenkovic confirmed that so far bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident, but he said more victims could still be found in the morning.

The injured have been hospitalised, some with serious injuries but none in life-threatening condition, he added.

“It’s night time, there is no light, we don’t know at the moment if there are more victims,” he said.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The passenger train was a local line carrying 13 people, while only the engine driver was in the freight train, said Mr Plenkovic. He said foreign citizens were among the injured.

Officials said both trains were pushed off the rails after the collision. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision.

News

