Search

11 Sept 2022

Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Javier Marias, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past 50 years, has died aged 70, his publisher said.

Spanish news agency EFE said Marias died in a hospital after not recovering from a lung infection.

Marias was the author of 15 novels, translations and collections of his weekly newspaper columns.

His best known novels include Corazon Tan Blanco (Heart So White), Todas Las Almas (All Souls) and Mañana En La Batalla Piensa En Mi (Tomorrow In The Battle Think On Me).

Many of his works have been translated into English and other languages.

He was considered for years to be the leading Spanish candidate to win the Nobel Prize for Literature since Camilo Jose Cela was awarded the honour in 1989.

“(This is) a sad day for Spanish literature,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

“Javier Marias, one of the greatest writers of our age, has left us.

“His immense and talented body of work will be fundamental for Spanish literature.

“My condolences for his family and friends in these difficult moments.”

Marias was elected to Spain’s Royal Academy, the nation’s highest literary and linguistic authority, in 2006.

Winner of several international fiction prizes, he was professor of Spanish literature and translation at Oxford and at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in the 1980s.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media