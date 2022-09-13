Search

13 Sept 2022

MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III

MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

MPs in an Australian state have pledged their allegiance to King Charles III, with some using the occasion to call for a republic.

Australia’s centre-left Labour Party government wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as the nation’s head of state.

The death of the Queen last week after a 70-year reign is seen by many as an ideal opportunity for change.

Lawmakers from the minor Greens party used their swearing-in ceremony in the Victoria Parliament to advocate for an Australian head of state.

“We’re here as Victorian MPs to swear allegiance to King Charles III, a new head of state decided for us, but not by us,” Greens leader Samantha Ratnam told reporters before the ceremony, referring to members of Parliament.

“This is a really important time to reflect on the role of the British monarchy going forward in Australia, the impact of colonisation and the need to move forward in this country with a treaty and with a republic,” Ms Ratnam added.

Despite the protest, all four Greens lawmakers fell in with the rest in swearing or affirming their allegiance to the King, whose is head of state of Britain, Australia and another 13 countries that were once part of the British Empire.

Three Greens lawmakers wore clothes with slogans that highlighted that the British colonised Australia without signing a treaty with its Indigenous people.

The ceremony in Australia’s second-most populous state, which is named after the 19th century monarch Queen Victoria, was the result of a legal quirk that underscores how complicated the process of Australia severing its constitutional ties with Britain’s monarch could become.

Lawmakers’ pledge of allegiance in the other five states and in the Australian Parliament roll over from the late queen to her eldest son.

Victoria demands a new oath to a dead monarch’s successor before lawmakers can vote on motions or legislation — a procedure one expert called a “silly quirk”.

“They’ve got a clause in their constitution that shouldn’t be there,” George Williams, a University of New South Wales constitutional lawyer, said.

“Really, you don’t need it. You should have the oath … to the monarch’s heirs and successors” as occurs in the Australian Parliament, Mr Williams said.

Australians voted in a 1999 referendum against Australia becoming a republic and breaking its constitutional ties to its former colonial master.

If that referendum had succeeded in establishing an Australian president, the states were expected to eventually take the same step, Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams did not consider an Australian republic with state monarchies would be sustainable in the long term.

“It would be symbolically fraught and pretty inconvenient and wouldn’t make much sense either to be a republican nation and have state monarchies,” Mr Williams said.

“I don’t think anyone would think it would last very long, but it’s at least a theoretical possibility,” Mr Williams added.

Adelaide University Law Professor Greg Taylor said the potential for states to resist ending their links to monarch was no reason for Australia not to hold a second referendum on becoming a republic.

“There are very good reasons for not doing it, but ‘it’s too hard’ is not one of them,” Prof Taylor said.

He said the German Empire from 1871 until 1918 was an example of a coalition of monarchies and republics.

“So such a thing is possible. I think personally it would be rather odd,” Prof Taylor, said referring to the possibility of state monarchies remaining in an Australian republic.

The British monarch is represented across the Australian nation by a governor-general who is appointed by the monarch on the advice of the prime minister.

The monarch is represented in each state by a state governor appointed on the advice of the state premier.

The Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory do not have the same rights as states and their links to the monarch are less direct.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media