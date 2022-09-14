Search

14 Sept 2022

China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia

China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 9:25 AM

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is keeping the West guessing about whether Beijing will cooperate with tougher sanctions on Russia as he meets President Vladimir Putin, a year after declaring they had a “no limits” friendship ahead of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

China has avoided violating sanctions but its purchases of Russian oil and gas rose almost 60% in August over a year ago to 11.2 billion dollars (£9.6 billion).

That helps to top up Moscow’s cash flow after the United States, Europe and Japan cut purchases and expelled Russia from the global banking system.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin are due to meet this week in Uzbekistan at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, an eight-nation Central Asian security group.

Washington and allies in the Group of Seven (G7) major economies want to squeeze Moscow by enforcing an upper limit on how much buyers are allowed to pay for its oil.

That would require cooperation from China, India and other energy-hungry Asian economies that have avoided taking sides, but still buy from Russia.

Sergei Vakulenko, a former strategy director for Russian gas giant Gazprom, wrote in a report for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: “India and China may decide to stay out of the fray and sign separate agreements with Russia.”

China’s potential role as a spoiler reflects its strength as the second-biggest global economy and its reluctance to hurt Russia.

Beijing-Moscow relations were chilly during the Soviet era but the two sides have formed a political marriage of convenience since the 1990s, united by shared frustration with US dominance of global affairs.

Russia is looking to China for support, said Alexander Gabuev, a leading Russian expert on ties with Beijing.

China is the largest trade and economic partner outside the sanctions coalition, he noted, contributing about 18% to Russia’s foreign trade.

As Russia embraces using the Chinese yuan as its main foreign currency and looks to China to replace some technology it cannot buy from the West, this level of collaboration will rise further.

Putin and Xi
China has so far avoided violating sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine (AP)

Mr Gabuev said: “China will be a much larger partner of Russia by the end of this year, and especially in the coming years, when the oil embargo will fully work and gas exports to the EU will drop, possibly to zero, except for what gets through the Turkish stream.”

Beijing bought 20% of Moscow’s crude exports last year, according to the International Energy Agency. Purchases have risen this year, helping to top up Russia’s cash flow in the face of Western sanctions. China spent 60% more on Russian oil and gas in August than a year earlier, according to customs data.

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, spent billions of dollars on Russian fighter planes and other weapons starting in the late 1990s, but those purchases have ended as China develops its own technology.

G7 governments announced on September 2 they would enforce price caps on Russian oil by prohibiting their shipping companies or insurers from dealing with any customer that pays more. They have yet to say when that might take effect.

Other sanctions imposed by Washington, Europe and Japan are enforced by the threat that any country that violates them, even if it has not agreed to them, might also be cut off from valuable Western markets and the global banking system.

China, the biggest global energy consumer, has one of the biggest tanker fleets and its own insurers, which would allow Beijing to operate outside G7 curbs.

If China, India or other Asian governments refuse to cooperate, the G7 has to decide whether to sanction their biggest trading partners and “risk waging an economic war on several fronts,” Mr Vakulenko wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia has threatened to stop selling to any country that complies.

Mr Xi’s government also sees Russian oil and gas as a way to diversify supplies and reduce strategic risks from potential disruptions.

China rejects sanctions already in place as improper because they were not imposed through the United Nations, where Beijing and Moscow have veto power as permanent Security Council members. But Chinese banks and companies have complied for fear of losing access to valuable Western markets or the global financial system.

China or other countries aren’t barred from buying Russian energy. But President Joe Biden has warned Xi of unspecified consequences if Beijing helps Moscow evade sanctions.

Some Chinese companies are pulling out of Russia, but Beijing appears to be looking for ways to profit from Moscow’s isolation.

Gazprom agreed last week to let state-owned China National Petroleum Corporatio pay in Russian rubles or Chinese yuan instead of dollars. That works in China’s favour, because few other exporters accept yuan, which makes Russia more likely to buy Chinese goods.

Access to low-priced Russian oil and gas has helped China ward off the inflation that is roiling Western economies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media