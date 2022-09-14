Search

14 Sept 2022

EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in show of support

EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in show of support

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 9:48 AM

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later on Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said during her State of the European Union address in Strasbourg that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products.

She said she would “discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky”.

The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion by Russia.

Ms von der Leyen announced that the bloc will provide 100 million euro (£86 million) to rebuild Ukrainian schools destroyed during the invasion.

The EU’s top official also proposed a reform of the bloc’s electricity market amid the energy price crisis hurting businesses and households.

Ms von der Leyen said a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market” is required to reduce the influence of gas on electricity prices.

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices and generate electricity.

Even before Russia started its war against Ukraine, many EU member states had been calling for a thorough and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market because they believe that the influence of gas in setting wholesale electricity prices is disproportionate.

“The current electricity market design … is not just to consumers any more,” Ms von der Leyen said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media