15 Sept 2022

Volodymyr Zelensky not seriously injured in car crash after battlefield visit

Volodymyr Zelensky not seriously injured in car crash after battlefield visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 6:36 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not seriously injured when his car collided with another vehicle following a battlefield visit, his spokesman said.

Mr Zelensky was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Mr Zelensky’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said.

Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Mr Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Mr Zelensky might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Mr Zelensky was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.

It came as Russian troops targeted critical infrastructure in the president’s hometown.

Eight cruise missiles  aimed at water equipment hit Kryvyi Rih, a city on the Inhulets River 93 miles south-west of Dnipro, according to the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on his Telegram channel.

Mr Zelensky said the strikes appeared to be an attempt to flood the city and that a dam on a reservoir was hit.

Video posted online showed elevated water levels on the Inhulets and flooded city streets, as evacuations of residents were suggested.

