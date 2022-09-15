Mummified body found in home by police after burglary

A mummified body was found in the bath of a north-west Arizona home by police officers investigating a burglary.

The officers were called to the house at about 3.30am on Saturday and found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside, Bullhead City Police alleged.

There were pry marks on the door indicated a break-in, the force said, with Walters accused of going inside for days and taking clothes, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

When officers searched the home, they found the body in a naturally mummified state – which happens when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow decomposition.

Walters is said to have told police she did not know the body – which has not been identified – was in the house.

Neighbours told police they thought the home was empty – believing the owner had moved away because they had not seen them for about a year.

The Mohave County medical examiner’s office is trying to determine a cause of death.

Detectives allegedly found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s licence and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle.

She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in her possession.