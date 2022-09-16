Search

16 Sept 2022

Fire engulfs 42-storey building in China

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

A massive fire has sent flames and black smoke pouring from a 42-storey skyscraper in central China belonging to the country’s largest telecoms operator, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of the central province of Hunan.

The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze in the 720ft building.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, China Telecom said in a statement. It said there was no disruption to mobile phone services, but social media users complained of being unable to use their phones.

Videos of the blaze showed one side of the building scorched black, with debris falling to the ground. Other videos from local media showed workers inside managing to evacuate the building.

