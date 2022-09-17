Search

17 Sept 2022

Munich’s Oktoberfest opens after two-year hiatus

Munich’s Oktoberfest opens after two-year hiatus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 2:25 PM

The beer is flowing at Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019.

With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday (11am BST), officially opening the festivities after a two-year break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about six million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital.

The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with the unpredictable development of Covid-19 infections and restrictions.

Those worries were put aside this year as the city announced in late April that Oktoberfest would go ahead, and Mr Reiter said on Saturday that “it was a good decision”.

“I’m glad that we can finally celebrate together,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said at the opening ceremony.

“There are many who say: ‘Can we, can we not? Is it appropriate now?’ I just want to say one thing: We have two or three difficult years behind us, no-one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

Three hours before Reiter tapped the first keg, revellers rushed to secure seats in the huge beer tents as the gates to the festival opened.

They will need significantly deeper pockets than at the last Oktoberfest, with brewers and visitors facing pressure from inflation.

A two-pint mug of beer costs between 12.60 and 13.80 euro (£11 £12) this year, which is an increase of about 15% compared with 2019, according to the festival’s official homepage.

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 187th edition of the event, runs until October 3.

Mr Soeder told the daily Muenchner Merkur newspaper that the number of coronavirus infections would probably rise following the Oktoberfest, but “at the same time, thankfully, we aren’t measuring an undue strain on hospitals anywhere”.

“That speaks for us being in new phase of corona,” he said, adding that authorities would try to protect vulnerable people, but not prevent celebrations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media