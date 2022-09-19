Search

19 Sept 2022

Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan

Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 8:25 AM

A tropical storm has slammed into south-western Japan, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north towards Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region on Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.

A man was found dead early on Monday in his car that had sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a city hall official in charge of disasters at Miyakonojo, Miyazaki prefecture. Separately, one person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide, according to a Miyazaki prefectural official.

Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 67 mph and gusts up to 100mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped in Kagoshima city, south-western Japan.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service while warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers.

Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shut in south-western Japan while some highways were closed and people had some problems with mobile phone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its north-easterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then north-eastern Japan.

