Search

21 Sept 2022

UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 9:25 AM

A military exercise in Fiji involving the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region.

The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began on September 12 and ends on Friday, the US Embassy in the Fijian capital Suva said.

US Navy commander Victor Lange said the name of the exercise originated from Operation Cartwheel during the Second World War, in which the US fought alongside the militaries of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji – then a British colony – to neutralise the Japanese base at Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

The United States has promised greater engagement with the South Pacific after China and the Solomon Islands signed a bilateral security treaty in May that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the region.

US vice president Kamala Harris told a South Pacific leaders’ summit in Suva in July that the United States would open new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati.

She also flagged a tripling of US funding for fisheries assistance to 60 million dollars (£52 million).

Australia’s new government, elected in May, is also taking steps to increase its engagement with its island neighbours.

The government plans to establish an Australia-Pacific defence school to train neighbouring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands.

Australians were reminded on Tuesday of when the Second World War came to their shores when drivers found what appeared to be an unexploded bomb off the coast of the northern city of Darwin.

Darwin became the first target of Japanese bombers on the Australian mainland in a devastating air raid on February 19 1942.

An 820ft exclusion zone has been established in Darwin Harbour until the defence department removes the suspected bomb, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media