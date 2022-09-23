Search

23 Sept 2022

Thailand’s government to relax pandemic rules as emergency decree lifts

Thailand’s government to relax pandemic rules as emergency decree lifts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 5:03 PM

Thailand’s government is to lift an emergency decree imposed in March 2020 in the battle against coronavirus as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions.

From October 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found to be infected will no longer need to quarantine.

The emergency decree, which has been renewed repeatedly despite opposition, will not be extended at the end of this month, officials said.

The decree, which allowed the government to take action such as curtail movements, limit crowd sizes and close private establishments, was also used against anti-government protesters.

“The overall trend globally of the Covid situation is improving. The number of new cases is in decline and the number of deaths is falling,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He said the centre will also halt operations and be dissolved.

“At present, the public and businesses can live and move forward with economic activities,” Mr Taweesin said.

He said the changes result from the Public Health Ministry’s downgrading the status of Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an infectious disease under surveillance.

The centre reported 752 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and nine deaths. It said the percentage of hospital beds allocated for coronavirus patients that are occupied has fallen to 8.3% from 15.8% in July.

“We may have small waves after this. And we will ask the public to continue practising general preventive measures, including continuing to wear masks in public” although they will not be mandatory, Mr Taweesin said.

Thailand’s huge, lucrative tourism industry was devastated by local and worldwide measures to contain the pandemic. So far this year, it has seen arrivals rebound with 5.2 million visitors to date.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media