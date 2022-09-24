Search

24 Sept 2022

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

24 Sept 2022 8:55 PM

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported on Saturday.

An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw – without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said on Saturday in comments reported by Polish media outlets.

The website for Waters’ This Is Not a Drill concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21 and 22.

City councillors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, early this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.”

He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington, in particular.

Waters has also criticised Nato, accusing it of provoking Russia.

