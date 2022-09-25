Search

25 Sept 2022

Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines as thousands evacuated

Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines as thousands evacuated

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

A powerful typhoon slammed into the north-eastern Philippines on Sunday and was barrelling across the main Luzon island toward the capital in a densely populated path where thousands have been evacuated to safety.

Typhoon Noru hit the coastal town of Burdeos on Polillo Island in Quezon province shortly before nightfall.

With sustained winds of 195km (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph), it was expected to weaken slightly when it hits the Sierra Madre mountain range but will remain dangerously ferocious, forecasters said.

The typhoon gained considerable strength from a storm with sustained winds of 85 kph (53 mph) on Saturday into a super typhoon just 24 hours later in an “explosive intensification” over the open sea, Vicente Malano, who heads the country’s weather agency, told The Associated Press.

Thousands of villagers were evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods.

Coastal communities could be hit by tidal surges as high as three metres (about 10 feet) in Quezon province, including Polillo island and nearby Aurora province.

“The combined effects of storm surge and high waves breaking along the coast may cause life-threatening and damaging inundation or flooding,” the weather agency warned.

In Manila’s seaside district of Tondo, some residents left their homes with bags of belongings and hurriedly walked to a nearby evacuation centre as the sky darkened and rains started to fall.

Melchor Avenilla Jr, who heads Quezon’s disaster-response office, said law enforcers were under orders to forcibly move people who refuse to leave their homes, but told AP by phone: “So far we’ve been able to do this by just appealing to people.”

Several provinces and cities, including the densely populated capital Manila, suspended classes and government work on Sunday and Monday.

Fishing boats and inter-island and cargo ferries were restricted to port as a precaution, the coast guard said, stranding cargo trucks and more than 2,500 passengers. More than 30 flights at Manila’s airport, mostly bound for domestic destinations, were cancelled.

The typhoon is forecast to sweep through the main Luzon Island overnight and into the South China Sea on Monday. It is on track to hit Vietnam later in the week still maintaining its powerful winds.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year.

The archipelago also lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than five million in the central Philippines — well to the south of Noru’s path.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media