26 Sept 2022

Thirteen dead and 21 hurt in school shooting in Russia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

A gunman has killed 13 people, including seven children, and hurt 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Those wounded are 14 children and seven adults, the Committee said.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educates children between UK years two and 12 – ages six and seven to 16 and 17.

It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black T-shirt with “Nazi symbols”.

No other details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

