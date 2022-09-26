Search

26 Sept 2022

Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

Ship with Ukrainian corn and vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 3:11 PM

A ship carrying thousands of tonnes of corn and vegetable oil from war-ravaged Ukraine has docked in northern Lebanon.

It is the first such vessel since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour started seven months ago.

AK Ambition, registered in Panama and loaded with 6,250 tonnes of corn and almost 18 tonnes of vegetable oil, arrived in the northern city of Tripoli, with Ukraine Embassy officials waiting at the port.

Last month, Razoni, carrying grain from Ukraine, was turned back and eventually docked in Syria, Russia’s ally, after the Lebanese importer refused to accept the shipment, allegedly because of a delay.

Razoni was the first vessel to leave Ukraine for Lebanon after a wartime deal signed between the United Nations and several countries for the safe passage of ships carrying vital cargo.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ihor Ostash, said AK Ambition’s arrival is part of a deal signed between Ukrainian and Lebanese companies to bring weekly shipments to Lebanon.

It comes at a time when the small Mediterranean nation is in desperate need amid an unprecedented economic meltdown.

Ukraine is one of the world’s major global grain suppliers but the war has blocked most exports.

This led world food prices to soar in a crisis, including in Lebanon.

The Lebanese are heavily reliant on Ukraine grain products, which accounted for 60% of Lebanon’s supply.

In early August, a Syrian ship that Ukraine said was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain left Tripoli after officials in Lebanon allowed it to sail following an investigation.

The Syrian-flagged Laodicea had been anchored in Tripoli for days, with 8,929 tonnes of wheat flour and barley.

Moscow denied Ukraine’s claim of stolen grain.

Lebanon’s economic crisis has led to soaring inflation and shortages of food items, such as wheat.

Long bread queues recently plagued the country, where around two thirds of the population of six million, including one million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media