Search

27 Sept 2022

Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes

Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

Rescuers in northern Bangladesh have found more bodies from an overcrowded boat that capsized in one of the country’s worst recent river disasters, pushing the death toll to 66, officials said.

At least 15 more people are still unaccounted for, said Dipankar Roy, a senior government official in Panchagarh district, where the boat capsized on Sunday.

About 100 Hindu pilgrims were crossing the River Karatoa in the Boda area to celebrate a religious festival at a temple when their boat overturned, according to video footage in local media.

Just before the accident, onlookers from the river bank were shouting at the boatmen to navigate carefully.

Local police chief SM Sirajul Huda said the search would continue.

The Hindu community, the second largest in the Muslim-majority nation, is gearing up to celebrate one of its largest religious festivals, Durga Puja, next month.

Some 32,000 marquees were being prepared across Bangladesh, where idols of the goddess Durga will be set up to worship during the festival.

Authorities have ordered tight security for the temples and makeshift marquees because past celebrations have been marred by communal violence in some places.

About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Bangladesh are Hindu.

Boat accidents are common because of poor navigation, overcrowding and lax law enforcement in the delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers.

Last year, a ferry capsizing killed at least 34 people while a fire on another left at least 39 people dead.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media