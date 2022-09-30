Search

30 Sept 2022

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 10:50 AM

India’s central bank has raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% – its fourth hike this year.

The bank said that developing economies face multiple challenges, including slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das projected inflation to hit 6.7% in the current fiscal year, which runs to next March.

June was the sixth consecutive month with inflation above the central bank’s tolerance level of 6%, he said after a meeting of the bank’s monitoring committee.

Mr Das said the central bank will remain focused on the withdrawal of the accommodative monetary policy.

The bank’s monetary committee slashed the real economic growth forecast to 7% for the current financial year from the 7.2% forecast in August.

The economic growth for the first quarter of the next financial year is expected to be around 6.7%.

Mr Das said the world has been confronted with one crisis after another, but India has withstood shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

He also said the Indian rupee has depreciated by 4% since April against 14% appreciation in the US dollar.

“The rupee has fared better than many other currencies” and the Reserve Bank Of India’s foreign exchange reserves umbrella remains strong, he said.

The Indian rupee has plunged to an all-time low of 81.58 rupees to one US dollar.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media