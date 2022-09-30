Search

30 Sept 2022

Vladimir Putin begins ceremony absorbing Ukraine regions into Russia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened a Kremlin ceremony to start the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia by saying he would sign laws to annex them despite international condemnation and protect the newly incorporated regions using “all available means”.

The annexation ceremony in the Kremlin’s opulent St George’s Hall was organised for Mr Putin and the heads of the four regions of Ukraine to sign treaties for the areas to join Russia, in a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict.

At the beginning of the event, the president urged Ukraine to sit down for talks but warned that Moscow would not give up the newly incorporated regions.

The ceremony comes three days after the completion of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies.

The separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014, weeks after the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

The southern Kherson region and part of neighbouring Zaporizhzhia were captured by Russia soon after Mr Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Mr Putin for his approval.

He has bluntly warned Ukraine against pressing an offensive to reclaim the regions, saying Moscow would view it as an act of aggression against its sovereign territory and would not hesitate to use “all means available” in retaliation, a reference to Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

The Kremlin-organised votes in Ukraine and the nuclear warning are an attempt by Mr Putin to avoid more defeats in Ukraine that could threaten his 22-year rule.

Russia controls most of the Luhansk and Kherson regions, about 60% of Donetsk and a large chunk of Zaporizhzhia where it took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the very least Moscow aims to “liberate” the entire Donetsk region.

