Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance.
The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community.
Mr Zelensky said: “We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to Nato.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.