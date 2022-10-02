Search

02 Oct 2022

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 7:59 PM

A minute’s silence was observed before football matches around the world on Sunday in memory of the victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives.

Top players, coaches and leagues also sent their condolences and messages of support.

Most of the victims were trampled on or suffocated as chaos erupted following a game between host Arema FC, of East Java’s Malang city, and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night.

Witnesses described police officers beating fans with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds to stop violence but instead triggering a deadly crush.

Indonesia’s football association suspended the top tier Liga 1 indefinitely and banned Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season, after one of the biggest tragedies at a sporting event worldwide.

Football leagues observing a minute’s silence in memory of the victims included Spain, Israel and the Netherlands.

In England, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola talked about the disaster following the Manchester derby in England.

“Terrible. Absolutely terrible. The world is crazy,” he said. “The best thoughts for the family and everything.”

Manchester United coach Ten Hag said it was “really a disaster … We are sad about it and our thoughts are with all the persons and the families and people of Indonesia”.

Both Manchester clubs said they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy in Indonesia.

“We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected,” Man United said.

In Spain, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called for a minute’s silence during the club’s general assembly.

Barcelona said it was “pained by the tragic events” and rejected “all acts of violence both on and off the field.” Ajax said “there should never be violence at a football match”.

Football leagues also expressed their sadness, including the Premier League, the Italian league and the Spanish league.

In a statement, Fifa president Gianni Infantino offered condolences on behalf of the global football community, saying “the football world is in a state of shock”.

Fifa did not mention in its statement the under-20 World Cup that Indonesia is set to host next year.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin spoke on behalf of European football.

“I would like to express our profound shock and sadness at last night’s appalling events in East Java’s Kanjuruhan stadium,” he said. “Our community sends its sympathy and solidarity to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media