Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine are due to be announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Among the researchers who may be honoured this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into Covid-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world.

Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues on Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, with the economics award following on October 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (around £805,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.