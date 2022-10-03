Search

03 Oct 2022

Centre-right party wins poll on pledges to stabilise Bulgaria

Centre-right party wins poll on pledges to stabilise Bulgaria

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 10:36 AM

The centre-right GERB party of former premier Boyko Borissov appears to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the electoral commission said.

With nearly 99% of the ballots counted, results showed the GERB party receiving 25.4% of the vote, edging out the reformist We Continue The Change party, which was founded a year ago by two Harvard graduates, by more than five percentage points.

Five other parties are expected to make it into the 240-seat chamber.

They are the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 13.7%, the pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party with 10.2%, the Socialist party with 9.3%, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria with 7.5%, and the newly-formed nationalist Bulgarian Rise party on 4.6%.

The early election came after a fragile coalition led by Kiril Petkov of We Continue The Change lost a no-confidence vote in June.

The European Union nation’s fourth election in 18 months was marked by a raging war nearby, political instability and economic hardships in the bloc’s poorest member. Low turnout reflected voter apathy.

If these results are confirmed by the final count, Mr Borissov, 63, will be handed a mandate to form his fourth cabinet.

It will be an uphill task for him to produce a stable governing coalition, however, since most political groups have in advance rejected any cooperation with his GERB party, which presided over years of corruption that hampered development.

Mr Petkov conceded defeat late on Sunday and said that now GERB has the responsibility to form a coalition and govern the country.

He ran on promises to continue efforts to eradicate corruption, but a European energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine was the dominant economic theme for voters.

Many Bulgarians share pro-Russia sentiments, which provides fertile soil for aggressive Kremlin propaganda in the Balkan country.

The pro-Russia party Vazrazhdane, riding on those feelings, managed to double its support compared with the previous election, and a second nationalist party with pro-Moscow rhetoric cleared the 4% threshold to enter parliament.

Political analysts predict weeks of talks to form a viable coalition but do not exclude the possibility of another election.

Vessela Cherneva, deputy chief of the European Council on Foreign Relations, sees the possibility of two types of coalitions: an anti-corruption coalition, in which GERB under Mr Borissov would find no place, or a geopolitical coalition of the centrist parties, which would be possible only if Mr Borissov resigns from leading his party.

“A scenario under which there is no coalition possible would undermine parliamentary democracy in Bulgaria and will further tilt the balance toward the pro-Russian President (Rumen) Radev,” Ms Cherneva said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media