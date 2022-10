Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in chemistry are set to be announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

Last year the prize was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan for finding an ingenious and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that the Nobel panel said is “already benefiting humankind greatly”.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Coming up: the announcement of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is in just a few hours. Who will be awarded this year's prize? Watch live: https://t.co/MXct1Fcp57#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9lW8jnIjfY — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday.

Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialised computing and to encrypt information.

The awards continue with literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (around £803,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.