Search

05 Oct 2022

Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices

Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

The Opec+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices.

Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the Opec oil cartel cut production by a larger-than-expected two million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said the decision was based on the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks”.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the cartel’s stated role as a guardian of stable energy markets.

“We are here to stay as a moderating force, to bring about stability,” he told reporters.

Besides a token trim last month, the major cut in the amount of crude that Opec+ ships to the world is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made in 2020 during the depths of the pandemic.

As demand rebounded, global energy prices have swung wildly since Russia invaded Ukraine, fuelling inflation that is squeezing economies around the world.

The decision comes as oil trades well below its summer peaks because of fears that major global economies such as the US or Europe will sink into recession due to high inflation, rising interest rates meant to curb rising consumer prices, and uncertainty over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We are going through a period of diverse uncertainties, which could come our way, it’s a brewing cloud,” Mr bin Salman said, adding that Opec+ sought to remain “ahead of the curve”.

Oil prices surged this summer as markets worried about the loss of Russian supplies from sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but they slipped as fears about recessions in major economies and China’s Covid-19 restrictions weighed on demand for crude.

International benchmark Brent has sagged as low as 84 dollars in recent days after spending most of the summer months over 100 dollars per barrel.

At its last meeting in September, Opec+ reduced the amount of oil it produces by 100,000 barrels a day in October. That token cut did not do much to boost lower oil prices, but it put markets on notice that the group was willing to act if prices kept falling.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media