Search

06 Oct 2022

Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 8:40 AM

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

The 72-year-old was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

He underwent medical examinations and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his test results were normal.

The former prime minister is now returning to work and has already been on a morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.

His hospital stay comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The November 1 poll, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe that Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media