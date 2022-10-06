Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

The 72-year-old was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

He underwent medical examinations and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his test results were normal.

The former prime minister is now returning to work and has already been on a morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.

His hospital stay comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The November 1 poll, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe that Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.