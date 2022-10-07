‘At least 15 killed’ after blaze on migrant ship

A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent has said that at least 15 people have been killed after an apparent fire broke out aboard a migrant ship off Libya’s western coast.
Tawfiek Al Shukri said local authorities had informed the aid group of bodies washing ashore. He said they were retrieved and transported to a hospital, where their remains would be examined to determine the cause of death.
In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn around it.
The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, a major launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.
