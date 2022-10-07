Search

Judge announces summer trial in Kesha’s legal clash with Dr Luke

After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge has said.

Manhattan Judge Jennifer Schecter said jury selection could start in either late June or early July, asking the two sides to choose and let her know.

She broached the dates at the end of a hearing that worked through some of the legal issues and arguments that need to be resolved before the trial can start.

The TiK ToK singer and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued each other in 2014.

She alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years. He accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract.

A court later dismissed Kesha’s sexual abuse claims because of time limits and other legal issues, without ruling on whether the allegations had merit.

Kesha, born Kesha Rose Sebert, gained fame with TiK ToK in 2009. Her performance of Praying became an emotional highlight of the Grammy Awards in 2018, at the height of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

Dr Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, has worked with singers including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and Nicki Minaj.

His career took a hit after Kesha publicly aired her allegations and received support from several other female stars. But he resurfaced in 2020 under the name Tyson Trax, producing and co-writing Say So, Doja Cat’s Billboard Hot 100 No 1 hit.

