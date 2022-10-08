Search

08 Oct 2022

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 8:42 AM

Grief-stricken families have prayed at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were killed as they napped on blankets at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand.

Coffins containing the 36 killed – 24 of them children and most of them pre-schoolers – were released on Friday and placed inside Wat Rat Samakee and two other temples in the town nestled among rice paddies in one of Thailand’s poorest regions.

Several mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young.


“All the relatives are here to make merit on behalf of those who died,” said Pensiri Thana, an aunt of one of the victims, referring to an important Buddhist practice.

She was among those staying the night at the temple. “It is a tradition that we keep company with our young ones. It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.”

The massacre left no one untouched in the small town, but community officials found helping others was helping assuage their own grief, at least momentarily.

“At first, all of us felt so terrible and couldn’t accept this. All the officials feel sad with the people here,” said Somneuk Thongthalai, a local district official.

“But we have to look after everyone, all these 30 victims. We are running around and taking care of the people, giving them moral support.”

A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.

No clear motive may ever be known for Thailand’s deadliest mass killing after the perpetrator left the nursery on Thursday and killed his wife and son at home before killing himself.

Late on Friday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited hospitals where seven people wounded in the attack are being treated. The monarch also met family members of the victims in what he said was a bid to boost morale.

“It is a tragedy that this evil thing has happened,” the king told reporters in a rare public appearance. “But right now, we have to think of what we can do to improve things to the best of our ability.”

Outside the Young Children’s Development Centre in Uthai Sawan, bouquets of white roses and carnations lined an outside wall, along with five tiny juice boxes, bags of corn chips and a stuffed animal.

At Wat Rat Samakee, mourners and those trying to lend them support crowded the grounds.

“It was just too much. I can’t accept this,” said Oy Yodkhao, 51, sitting on a bamboo mat as relatives gave her water and mopped her brow.

Her four-year-old grandson Tawatchai Sriphu was killed, and she said she worried for the boy’s siblings. The family of rice farmers is close, with three generations living under one roof.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine.

An employee at the day care told Thai media that Panya’s son had attended but had not been there for about a month.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media