Search

11 Oct 2022

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Japanese carmaker Nissan has said it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and withdraw from manufacturing there.

The company said its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute (NAMI).

The sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St Petersburg and its sales and marketing centre in Moscow, it said.

The company will operate under a new name.

Nissan did not give a value for the sale but said it would log a 100 billion yen (£613 million) “impact” from its exit from Russia.

“While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people,” Nissan president and chief executive Makoto Uchida said in a statement.

Nissan began making SUVs in St Petersburg in 2009.

It suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.

Nissan said its employees in Russia would receive “employment protection” for a year.

The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within weeks, the company said.

Toyota announced last month it plans to liquidate its business in Russia.

Other Japanese carmakers are reportedly also considering leaving the country, following the departure of most western carmakers.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media