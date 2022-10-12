Search

12 Oct 2022

Leak detected in pipeline that brings crude oil to Germany

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

A leak has been detected in an oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude oil reaches Germany, Polish operator PERN said.

The firm said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which originates in Russia, on Tuesday evening about 45 miles from the central Polish city of Plock.

It said the cause of the leak is not known.

The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

Firefighters are working at the site of the leak, PERN said.

Last year, Russia accounted for some 35% of Germany’s crude oil supply.

But that proportion has been reduced following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the country’s focus now is on phasing out the remaining supplies before a European Union embargo on most Russian imports goes into effect.

A month ago, the German government took control of three refineries owned by Russia’s Rosneft, which account for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity.

