Brothers admit murdering Maltese journalist in sudden change to pleas

Two brothers accused of the murder of a Maltese investigative journalist have dramatically changed their pleas to guilty on the first day of their trial.
Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, entered not guilty pleas.
They are charged with planting a car bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s vehicle as she drove near her home on October 16 2017.
The trial judge retired to chambers immediately after the change of plea and he was expected to sentence both defendants later on Friday.
