Gladiator star Russell Crowe named ‘ambassador of Rome in the world’

Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Oscar for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, has been feted in the city which is home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed in the time of the Roman Empire.
Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits on the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the Roman Forum.
Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “Ambassador Of Rome In The world”.
The actor, speaking Italian, said: “I am always at the service of Rome.”
In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator
Crowe is in Rome for the city’s film festival, where a movie he directed and stars in, Poker Face, is having its world premiere.
The mayor said the city was giving the plaque “as the symbol of friendship and affection of Rome for Russell Crowe”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.