14 Oct 2022

14 dead and 28 hurt after blast in Turkish coal mine

14 Oct 2022 10:55 PM

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has left 14 people dead, at least 28 injured and nearly 50 trapped underground, interior minister Suleyman Soylu has said.

The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Energy minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

There were 110 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion, according to Mr Soylu who has travelled to Amasra to coordinate the rescue operation.

Most of the workers were able to vacate the mine following the blast but 49 were trapped in a “high risk” area of the facility, the minister said.

Several rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighbouring provinces. Media reports said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancelled a planned visit to south-east Turkey and would travel to Amasra instead.

The private DHA news agency quoted one worker, who escaped from the mine, as saying he felt a “pressure” but he could not see anything due to the dust and dirt.

People rushed to the mine for news of trapped friends or colleagues, DHA reported.

In Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.

