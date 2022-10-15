Search

15 Oct 2022

Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns

Pakistan floods recovery could take three years, minister warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 8:55 AM

It could take “close to three years” for Pakistan to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million, the country’s new finance minister has said.

Ishaq Dar, who took the finance post last month for the fourth time in his career, said losses from the floods are estimated to surpass £28 billion and the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed £14 billion.

Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away two million homes.

Mr Dar said rebuilding “can’t be done overnight” and will take “maybe close to three years”, though he acknowledged he is “not an engineer”.

The World Bank last month pledged £1.8 billion in flood aid.

Mr Dar returned to the finance ministry at a difficult time for Pakistan. Moody’s Investors Service, citing Pakistan’s decreased foreign currency reserves, this month downgraded the country’s government debt.

With inflation running at more than 20% year-over-year, Pakistan’s currency the rupee has fallen 19% against the dollar this year.

But Mr Dar, who earned a reputation for supporting a strong rupee during his earlier tenure as finance minister, noted the currency rallied upon his return to the job – it is up nearly 10% against the dollar since late September.

Mr Dar was in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The visit got off to a rocky start.

He was heckled and called “a thief” by an unidentified individual upon arrival on Thursday at Dulles International Airport.

On Friday, he shrugged off the incident, which was captured on video and shared online, as the act of a political opponent of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“Obviously, this is domestic politics which has gone cross-border,” Mr Dar said. “That shouldn’t be.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media