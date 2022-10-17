Search

17 Oct 2022

Australian floods ‘could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes’

Australian floods ‘could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 10:03 AM

Around 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated in Victoria state as a flood emergency continues across parts of Australia’s south-east, officials said.

Victoria is the worst-affected state with some towns experiencing the highest river peaks in decades.

The states of New South Wales and Tasmania are also experiencing flooding in an emergency that began last week.

Federal emergency management minister Murray Watt said Victoria faced “some serious flooding” with more rain forecast for late this week.

Mr Watt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp: “It’s quite likely we’ll see a flood peak happen and waters recede, followed by another peak, as different river systems come together.

“So this is a very serious situation and the reports I’m getting is, we … could be looking at up to 9,000 homes inundated in northern Victoria and potentially close to about 34,000 homes in Victoria either inundated or isolated.”

Two people drowned and two were reported missing in Victoria and New South Wales in the past week.

The latest fatality was a 71-year-old man found dead on Saturday in floodwaters in the backyard of his home in Rochester, a central Victorian town about 110 miles north of the state capital Melbourne.

Tim Wiebusch, chief operating officer at Victoria State Emergency Service, estimated 85% of Rochester had been flooded by the overflowing Campaspe River at the weekend.

The northern Victorian town of Kerang is likely to be isolated for up to seven days when the Loddon River peaks on Wednesday or Thursday, Mr Wiebusch said.

“Whilst we have a number of communities where rivers are starting to recede, there are still many rivers and communities that are under threat of major flooding in these coming days,” he added.

Many schools and roads were closed across south-east Australia and thousands had evacuated their homes.

October is usually the start of the wildfire season in the three states that are enduring record and near-record flooding.

The landscape usually dries out during the Southern Hemisphere spring and the fire danger escalates during the summer.

But the Australian Bureau of Meteorology last month declared a third successive La Nina weather pattern, which is associated with above-average rainfall in eastern Australia, was underway in the Pacific.

The bureau forecast that the La Nina event may peak during the current Southern Hemisphere spring and return to neutral conditions early next year.

Professor Julie Arblaster from Monash University’s School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment in Melbourne described three successive La Ninas as rare.

“The rainfall and flooding is consistent with our understanding of how a La Niña event impacts our region,” Prof Arblaster said in a statement.

Other climate drivers – a positive Southern Annular Mode and negative Indian Ocean Dipole – have also aligned to bring above-average rainfall to eastern Australia.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media