Search

17 Oct 2022

EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission and weapons funds

EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission and weapons funds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

The European Union is due to greenlight a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and provide around half a billion euro (£434 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg: “Morally, politically, even militarily, Russia is losing this war. So, we have to continue supporting Ukraine.”

Mr Borrell, who is chairing a meeting of the 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministers, said the EU would set up “a powerful training mission deployed out of the borders of Ukraine”.

The aim is to train some 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany.

The techniques would range from standard military training to specialised instruction, based on Ukraine’s needs. It is hoped that the mission will be up and running by mid-November.

Several EU and Nato nations are already training Ukraine’s armed forces on a bilateral basis.

When he was asked what added value the Brussels-headquartered mission would bring, Mr Borrell said he is “strongly convinced that putting together the capacities of the European armies we can offer a much better product”.

Nato started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine’s armed forces as it does not require troops needed for battle to leave the country.

At their meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers are also expected to approve a sixth tranche of money, worth around 500 million euro, from the European Peace Facility – a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

It will bring to just over three billion euro the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine.

Individual countries are also spending more on top of that. The decisions will come almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media