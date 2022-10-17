Search

18 Oct 2022

Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges

Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 11:37 PM

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic offences and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said.

Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said.

In January 1999, Brownlee was sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said.

He was released on parole after serving seven months.

Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released on parole in May 2003 and discharged three years later.

Public records from San Joaquin County show Brownlee committed two traffic offences in 2021 and 2022, along with a felony in 2017 and a drink or drug driving offence in 2009, KCRA-TV reported.

San Joaquin County prosecutors have been working with the Stockton Police Department to review the evidence and expect to file charges on Tuesday, said Elisa Bubak, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County prosecutor’s office.

It was not immediately known if Brownlee has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Police said after Brownlee’s arrest that he was dressed in black, had a mask around his neck and a handgun, and “was out hunting” for another possible victim while driving around the Central Valley city, where five men were ambushed and shot to death between July 8 and September 27.

Four were walking and one was in a parked car.

Police believe the same person was responsible for killing a man 70 miles away in Oakland in April 2021 and wounding a woman in Stockton a week later.

Investigators said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the crimes.

A police photograph showed the black and grey weapon allegedly carried by the suspect.

It appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun containing some nonmetallic materials.

At Saturday’s press conference, a moment of silence was held for the victims.

Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, was killed in Oakland on April 10 2021, and Natasha LaTour, 46, was shot in Stockton on April 16 that year but survived.

The five men killed in Stockton this year are Paul Yaw, 35, who died on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jnr, 43, who died on August 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, who died on September 21; and Lawrence Lopez Snr, 54, who died on September 27.

After receiving hundreds of tips, investigators located and watched the place where Brownlee was living. They watched his patterns, determined he was out searching for another victim and arrested him, authorities said.

Police said some victims were homeless, but not all.

None were beaten or robbed and the woman who survived said her attacker did not say anything.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media