£5.2m of drugs found inside electrical transformers at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong customs officers have seized drugs with a market value of about 5.9 million dollars (£5.2m) after searching electrical transformers.
The consignment containing about 76kg of crystal meth from Mexico was in transit at Hong Kong International Airport en route to Australia.
During an inspection on Friday, the officers found the haul concealed in false compartments inside three transformers. An investigation has been launched.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.