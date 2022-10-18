Search

18 Oct 2022

Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 7:39 PM

A mother accused of killing her five-year-old daughter near a park because she thought the girl was “evil” has a history of mental illness, her lawyer said.

Melissa Towne, 37, was charged with murder after her daughter Nichole’s death and is being held on a 15 million dollar (£13.3 million) bond.

She appeared in court on Tuesday, crying during a brief hearing.

Towne’s court-appointed lawyer, James Stafford, told reporters after the hearing she has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and institutionalised at least nine times due to mental illness.

“There’s no doubt there’s some dark demons haunting her,” he said.

Towne is accused of taking the girl to a wooded area near a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball on Sunday.

She then allegedly made her get on her knees before cutting her throat with a knife.

The girl screamed and fought before Towne put a bin bag over her head, according to papers.

Towne is accused of strangling her daughter for 30-45 minutes and saying she “wanted to end (her daughter’s) life because she was an evil child and did not want to deal with her anymore”, documents added.

The woman then allegedly took her daughter’s body to a hospital in Tomball, where a nurse found the girl inside a mesh wash bag on the floor of the passenger side of Towne’s car.

In a statement, Child Protective Services said it is also investigating Nichole’s death and that Towne has a history with the agency – though it could not give more details due to confidentiality rules.

Towne has three other children aged two to 18 who are safe and had been living with other relatives, the agency said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media