Search

20 Oct 2022

UN chief and Indian PM launch climate action scheme

UN chief and Indian PM launch climate action scheme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

The Indian government’s flagship programme to encourage individual and collective action on climate has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment”, is designed to encourage individual behaviours like switching off vehicle engines at traffic lights, turning off taps when not in use and switching to longer-lasting alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

The Indian government estimates those actions, if taken on a national scale, could significantly limit emissions, water use and waste.

The programme hopes to “mobilise one billion Indians as well as people in other countries to become individuals who practice sustainable lifestyles”, said Param Iyer, CEO of Niti Aayog, a government-supported think tank spearheading the Mission Life programme alongside India’s federal environment and climate change ministry.

Mr Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India and was at the program’s unveiling in the north-western Gujarat state, hoped the focus on more sustainable living “can spread throughout the world”.

While they see the potential benefit of such an initiative to reduce emissions, climate experts are still unclear about how the project will play out.

Nagraj Adve of the climate advocacy group, Teachers Against the Climate Crisis, said: “At an individual level, Mission Life is a welcome measure, both ethically and environmentally.”

But he added that “the programme needs to be complemented by enabling policies such as higher income and wealth taxes, making flights more expensive, promoting renewable energy and more public transport” to encourage lifestyle changes.

“It still remains to be seen if the government will work towards all of this.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media