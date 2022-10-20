Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

A jury has concluded that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when Mr Rapp was 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in the 1980s.
The verdict in federal court in Manhattan brings to a conclusion a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement.
The lawsuit, based on 2017 claims by Mr Rapp, sought 40 million dollars in damages.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.