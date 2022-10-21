Search

21 Oct 2022

Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce – report

Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce – report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 8:55 AM

Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report.

Mr Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Mr Musk’s planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned.

Mr Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company’s staff in the past, but he had not given a specific number in public.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said: “A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal.

“That said, you can’t cut your way to growth.”

Mr Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter’s workforce would likely set the company back by years.

Already, experts, non-profits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.

With as drastic a reduction as Mr Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam – the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he will address if he becomes owner of the company.

After his initial 44 billion dollar (£39 billion) bid in April to buy Twitter, Mr Musk backed out of the deal, contending that Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform.

Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until October 28 to work out details.

Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media