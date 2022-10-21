Search

21 Oct 2022

Teenage backpacker’s 2019 disappearance in Australia still unexplained

Teenage backpacker’s 2019 disappearance in Australia still unexplained

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 9:25 AM

The disappearance of a young Belgian backpacker in south-east Australia that has confounded authorities for more than three years remains a mystery after the conclusion of an inquest.

A coroner ruled that 18-year-old Theo Hayez likely died soon after he left a nightclub in the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales in May 2019, but she could not say whether it was as a result of an accident or if he was killed by others.

New South Wales state coroner Teresa O’Sullivan said suicide appeared to be highly unlikely and there was no reason for Mr Hayez to intentionally vanish.

But she said she could not make a finding on the two theories put forward at the inquest into his disappearance.

One was that Mr Hayez had a fatal accident as he tried to climb towards the lighthouse at Byron Bay. The other was that one or more people caused his death and disposed of his body.

“Sadly, there is just insufficient evidence before me to substantiate or exclude either theory,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

Jean-Philippe Pector, the godfather of Mr Hayez, told reporters outside the Byron Bay Court House that the family knew there would not be any breakthrough after going through the inquest process, but they remained hopeful the “main question” would one day be answered.

“It’s obviously a really tough moment because it’s the end of a tough process,” Mr Pector said. “But I think it’s best that the case remains open, allowing new evidence to come forward.”

Mr Hayez, who was preparing to return to Belgium after eight months of traveling around Australia, was last seen at about 11pm on May 31 2019, after leaving the Cheeky Monkeys nightclub in Byron Bay.

Police were alerted six days later when he failed to return to his hostel and could not be found nor contacted.

A large-scale search was launched, but the only thing authorities found was a hat they believed was owned by Mr Hayez.

Police in February announced a 500,000 Australian dollar (£278,000) reward for anyone with information about the case.

The coroner said: “I hope if there is any further information to be known, the reward would provide a motivation to come forward and contact CrimeStoppers.”

Ms O’Sullivan acknowledged the sadness and loss experienced by the family and friends of Mr Hayez, some of whom had travelled from Belgium to Byron Bay for the inquest.

“It is obvious from the evidence he had a bright future ahead of him,” she said.

Mr Hayez’s cousin Lisa Hayez told reporters that Byron Bay felt like the worst place in the world, but also somehow like home.

“Like I was telling JP (Pector) driving here, I feel like I’m driving home, like I’m going home to my people,” she said. “It’s very, very special and really hard to describe.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media