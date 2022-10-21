Search

21 Oct 2022

Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 12:18 PM

Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the country.

Mr Khan’s spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad.

Mr Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Mr Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted the former cricketer through a no-confidence vote.

Angered over Mr Khan’s disqualification, his Tehreek-e-Insaf party urged supporters to take to the streets to peacefully condemn the commission’s decision, which had been expected by the party.

The latest move comes days before Mr Khan was expected to announce his much-awaited march on Islamabad to force the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold snap elections.

Mr Sharif’s coalition government petitioned the Election Commission, seeking action against Mr Khan on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts that he had received from heads of other states when he was in power.

Mr Khan is also accused of concealing the money he received by selling those gifts.

Since his removal, Mr Khan has claimed that his government was toppled by Mr Sharif as part of a US plot.

Mr Sharif and Washington officials have both denied the allegations.

