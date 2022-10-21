Italy’s far-right leader Meloni forms new government

Giorgia Meloni has formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far right-led government since the end of the Second World War.
A presidential palace official announced that Premier Meloni, who will be the first woman to hold that office, will be sworn in with her cabinet on Saturday.
Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, with neo-fascist roots, gained the most votes in last month’s national election.
