24 Oct 2022

Tornado-type winds cause destruction in northern France

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 11:35 AM

Tornado-like storms that tore through northern France sheared off part of a church roof, felled trees and power lines and left scores of people without a safe place to live, authorities said.

One person suffered light injuries in the storms on Sunday and some 150 people were evacuated, according to the administration for the Pas-de-Calais region.

Images shared online showed dark clouds suddenly spinning over fields as objects flew through the air.

The winds ripped away sections of the roof of the village church in Bihucourt and damaged its bell tower. Roof beams littered roads, along with trees and power lines.

The firefighter service in the Pas-de-Calais region described “tornado-type” winds that hit Bihucourt, Ervillers and Hendecourt-les-Cagnicourt.

Bihucourt mayor Benoit-Vincent Caille said on public broadcaster France-Info that the storm “ravaged the near-totality of the village. Some homes were razed, collapsed, there were roofs ripped off. The church is partially destroyed.”

Some 40 miles to the south, fierce winds damaged about 60 homes and other buildings in the French towns of Conty and O-de-Selle, and villagers were evacuated, local authorities said.

Strong winds also buffeted Belgium and the Netherlands but no major damage was reported.

