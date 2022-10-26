Search

26 Oct 2022

Germany unveils cannabis liberalisation plan

Germany unveils cannabis liberalisation plan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Germany’s health minister has unveiled a plan to decriminalise the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1oz) of cannabis and to allow the sale of the drug to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market.

Berlin will check with the European Union’s executive commission whether the plan approved by the German government is in line with EU laws and will proceed with legislation only if it gets the green light, Karl Lauterbach said.

He said the new rules could serve “as a model for Europe” but that “realistically, they won’t take effect before 2024”.

The plan calls for cannabis to be grown under licence and sold to adults at licensed outlets to combat the black market. Individuals would be allowed to grow up to three plants, and to buy or possess 20-30 grams of marijuana.

Mr Lauterbach said that, if the legislation comes into force, “this would be, on the one hand, the most liberal cannabis liberalisation in Europe, and, on the other hand, it would also be the most tightly regulated market”.

He said “better youth and health protection” are the key aims of the government’s proposal.

“It could be a model for Europe,” which has a patchwork of often restrictive laws, he said.

The minister, who for a long time was himself sceptical about cannabis legalisation, argued that the current system is not working, with consumption rising and the illegal market flourishing.

He said four million people in Germany, a nation of 83 million, used cannabis last year and a quarter of 18- to 24-year-olds have used it.

Mr Lauterbach said Germany does not want to emulate the model long practised by the Netherlands, Germany’s north-western neighbour, which combines decriminalisation with little market regulation.

Germany will examine whether cannabis can be consumed where it is sold, but it does not currently plan to allow that, Mr Lauterbach said. The same goes for the sale of the drug in edible form.

Shops that sold cannabis would not be allowed also to sell alcohol or tobacco products, and could not be located near schools.

The government does not plan to set a price, but does intend to set quality requirements, the health minister said.

He left open whether a “cannabis tax” above and beyond the standard sales tax, which could be used to fund information on the risks of the drug, would be levied but said the product should not be made so expensive that it cannot compete with the black market.

The cannabis plan is one of a series of reforms outlined in last year’s coalition deal between the three socially liberal parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government. They agreed at the time that the “social effects” of the new legislation would be examined after four years.

Among other liberalising plans, the government has removed from Germany’s criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services.

It also wants to ease the path to German citizenship, lift restrictions on dual citizenship, and reduce the minimum age for voting in national and European elections from 18 to 16.

The government also wants to scrap 40-year-old legislation that requires transsexual people to get a psychological assessment and a court decision before officially changing gender, a process that often involves intimate questions. It is due to be replaced with a new “self-determination law”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media